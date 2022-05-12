Ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki has intensified his campaign and begun preparation in a build-up to the presidential primaries of the PDP

Saraki is seeking to topple the likes of Atiku Abubakar and Aminu Tambuwal for the presidential ticket of the party

The PDP stalwart says he is seeking to be president to unify and mend the dilapidated state of the country

FCT, Abuja - A presidential hopeful under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator, Bukola Saraki has pledged to erect 500,000 housing units annually if elected President of Nigeria in 2023, Punch newspaper reported.

The former senate president of Nigeria made this disclosure to pressmen on Thursday, May 12 in Abuja.

Northern presidential aspirants have vehemently kicked against the idea of zoning the party's ticket to the south. Photo Credit: (Aminu Tambuwal, Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki)

While speaking with journalists the former Kwara state governor stated that his target is to ensure a harmonious co-existence between all the regions in the country and also foster a healthy relationship between the Christian and Muslim faith.

2023: Saraki pledges 500,000 housing units annually

He said:

“I will deliver 500, 000 affordable housing units annually. I’ll create a viable platform to protect the African continent. I will be President for all because I represent the Nigerian identity. I will be the bridge between the North and South, Muslims and Christians.”

Saraki and his cohorts, the likes of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, and Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi state have been lobbying for the consensus candidacy of the opposition party, PDP.

Meanwhile, presidential aspirants from the south have vehemently kicked against the idea of consensus candidacy suggesting that the party should maintain its tradition of zoning the party ticket to the region whose turn it is to contest.

2023: PDP finally throws presidential ticket open, drops zoning

However, the leadership of the PDP national executive council and board of trustees on Wednesday, May 11 decided to throw the presidential ticket of the party open.

Recall that there have been anxiety over the decision of the party in the selection process of its flag bearer at the 2023 presidential poll.

This latest development means all the aspirants from the south and north will jostle for the presidential ticket of the party.

2023: PDP’s presidential primary under threat over court case

Meanwhile, the hope of the PDP to hold a crisis-free presidential primary appears to have been threatened as the party and one of its presidential aspirants, Cosmos Ndukwe lock horns in court.

The PDP approached the Federal Court of Appeal in Abuja to quash the suit.

The party challenged the authority of the Federal High Court to hear the suit.

