Serving ministers who are contesting for elective offices have been ordered to vacate their offices with immediate effect

The order was given by President Muhammadu Buhari during the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, May 11

The order came a day after the Senate amended the newly signed Electoral Act 2022 to allow statutory delegates to vote and take part in activities of their parties

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, May 11, asked ministers who have political ambitions ahead of the 2023 general elections to resign from their various offices with immediate effect.

The president gave the order during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

President Buhari asked his ministers with political ambitions to resign. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

The spokesman of the government and minister of information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed confirmed the order while speaking to journalists after the meeting.

Except they change their minds, the ministers who would be affected by the president's order are Abubakar Malami, SAN (Kebbi), Chibuike Amaechi (Rivers), Chris Ngige (Anambra), Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa), Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), and Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi).

Others are Sunday Dare (Oyo), Pauline Tallen (Plateau), Uche Ogar (Abia), and Emeka Nwajiuba (Imo) - who has already resigned.

In this piece, Legit.ng projects the possible replacements for the ministers in their various states.

1. Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi)

Senator Adamu Aliero is likely to be appointed as a replacement for Malami to compensate him for the squabbles in Kebbi APC. The former governor of the state has been at loggerheads with the incumbent, Senator Atiku Bagudu as the governor seeks to replace him in the Nigerian Senate.

2. Senator Nkechi Nwaogu (Abia)

Former two-term senator for Abia Central and a one-term member of the House of Reps, Nkechi Nwaogu, is likely to get the nod for the southeast state. Although she has already declared her intention to return to the Senate in 2023, she will likely be appointed for gender considerations.

3. Dr. Kenneth Ugbala (Ebonyi)

Dr. Ugbala is the immediate past secretary to the Ebonyi state government. He is expected to be compensated after he graciously accepted the consensus candidate of the APC in the southeast state without rocking the boat. He hails from Ezza South local government area of the state.

4. Chief Amos Gizo (Plateau)

Although Chief Gizo is one of the leading Plateau governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), he has been tipped to emerge the minister from the state as the powers that be in the state do not favour him to replace Governor Simon Bako Lalong.

5. Dakuku Peterside (Rivers)

The 2015 governorship candidate of the APC in Rivers and former Director-General of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dakuku Peterside, is expected to fill the state slot in FEC to compensate for losing out in the recent Rivers APC governorship consensus arrangement.

6. John James Akpanudoedehe (Akwa Ibom)

The former minister of state for the FCT is likely to get the nod in Akwa Ibom state. Akpanudoedehe is the immediate past national secretary of the APC, and presently, a governorship aspirant in the south-south state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

7. Amarachi Iwuanyanwu (Imo)

The Deputy Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu, is expected to get the southeast state slot. A staunch ally of Governor Hope Uzodimma, he is expected to benefit from his immense loyalty to the state chief executive.

8. Yekini Nabena (Bayelsa)

Nabena, the immediate past deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, is expected to get the nod for the Bayelsa ministerial slot. Nabena is a staunch ally of the outgoing minister and he is expected to be rewarded for his loyalty.

9. Senator Andy Uba (Anambra)

63-year-old Senator Uba is expected to fill the Anambra slot if Senator Ngige resigns from the FEC. Uba represented Anambra South Senatorial District in the National Assembly for eight years before an unsuccessful bid to succeed Chief Willie Obiano as the governor of the southeast state.

10. Mrs. Florence Ajimobi (Oyo)

Mrs. Ajimobi, the immediate past first lady of Oyo is expected to fill the slot of the southwest state in the FEC. After the demise of her husband, Mrs. Ajimonbi has emerged as the most powerful female politician in Oyo and her closeness to the first family is expected to land her the position.

