The crisis rocking the Zamfara APC seems to be a thing of the past following the reconciliation move by the party's national chairman

The chairman of the party, the aggrieved members and the national working committee had a meeting which led to a good end

Interestingly, during the reconciliation process, former Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa was absent, a move he suggested was 'impromptu' while noting his supporters' need to be briefed before making his position known

Fresh air is permeating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara and Gombe states as the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has succeeded in reconciling the warring camps in the two states.

Daily Trust reports that the crisis rocking the APC in Zamfara state was finally resolved on Monday following the intervention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party led by Adamu.

APC national chairman reconciles Yari, Matawalle. Photo credit: APC United Kingdom

Source: Facebook

The feud

The feud between Governor Bello Matawalle, his predecessor, Abdulaziz Yari and Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, had created factions in the state’s chapter of the party.

Several efforts by the defunct caretaker committee of the party under the leadership of the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, to resolve the issue yielded no results.

The new APC national chairman Adamu's intervention

However, it was gathered that the dispute has been resolved following the intervention of Senator Adamu.

Twice, Adamu met with the warring camps, leading to the signing of a peace pact by the feuding chieftains.

Before the peace accord, the state chapter of the APC had been embroiled in a protracted political crisis. Photo credit: APC United Kingdom

Source: Facebook

Sources claim

Multiple sources disclosed to the news outlet that Matawalle and Yari met at the residence of the national chairman where a foundation for the peace deal was laid. One of the sources said the peace deal was finalised on Monday at the party’s secretariat.

Those who attended the 'peace' meeting

Aside from Adamu, Matawalle and Yari, the Monday meeting was attended by the Kebbi state Governor, Atiku Bagudu, and other members of the NWC. It was agreed that all the camps should close ranks and work in the interest of the party. One of the sources said positions were shared between the camps.

The source said:

“Two senate, four reps and eight state assembly seats have been allotted to the camp of Yari and Marafa."

Marafa's absence noticed

At the two meetings, it was observed that Marafa was absent. But when contacted, Marafa revealed that he was aware of the meeting, saying, “Because of the impromptu nature of the reconciliation, I have to contact my teeming supporters on this. An emergency meeting has been summoned; it is after the meeting that we will make our position known.”

Reminded that sale of forms will close yesterday, he said:

“It is an APC affair, it can be extended till June 3. If Zamfara state is important in the journey, APC can extend it to accommodate the people of the state.”

