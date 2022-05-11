Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the ruling APC has lost three lawmakers in the Kano state House of Assembly to the NNPP

The lawmakers, Abdullahi Iliyasu Yaryasa, Muhammad Bello Butu Butu, and Kabiru Yusuf Ismail, gave no reason for their defection

Their defection comes days after nine members of the PDP in the Kano state legislative house also defected to the NNPP

Kano state - Three members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kano State House of Assembly on Wednesday, May 11, defected to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPC).

Their defection was contained in their separate letters, dated May 5, 2022, and addressed to the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Cidari, Leadership reported.

Three lawmakers elected on the platform of the APC have defected to the NNPP in the Kano state House of Assembly.

Source: Facebook

The lawmakers are:

Hon. Abdullahi Iliyasu Yaryasa, representing Tudun Wada state constituency Hon. Muhammad Bello Butu Butu, representing Tofa/Rimin Gado constituency Hon. Kabiru Yusuf Ismail, representing Madobi constituency

However, no reason was given regarding their defection from the ruling party to NNPP.

Legit.ng notes that there has been influx of politicians the NNPP since a former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, left the PDP for the party and became its national leader.

PDP suffers setback in Kano as 9 assembly members defect to NNPP

In a related development, no fewer than nine members of the Kano state parliament on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the NNPP.

The announcement of defection was made by the spokesperson of the assembly, Uba Abdullahi via a statement issued on Friday, May 6.

The legislators who crossed from the PDP to the NNPP have written to the Speaker of the Assembly intimating him of their defection. It was gathered that the legislators who defected were aggrieved members of the party who were involved in the leadership tussle within the party both at the state and national level.

2023: PDP lawmaker defects to APC

Similarly, the member, representing Kano Municipal in the Kano State House of Assembly, Salisu Gwangwazo, recently announced his defection to the APC from the PDP.

Gwangwazo popularly referred to as Alhaji Baba made the announcement through a letter sent to the Speaker of the House on Friday, April 29.

A statement issued and signed by the chief press secretary of the Assembly said the lawmaker decided to leave PDP due to leadership crisis that rocked the party.

