Kaduna - As the battle for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s flag bearer in the 2023 presidential election gains momentum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has expressed confidence in his emergence as the party’s candidate for the presidential race in the forthcoming primary election.

Tambuwal gave the assurance shortly after casting his vote at the PDP’s northwest states zonal congress in Kaduna on Monday, May 9.

He said the successful conduct of the party’s zonal congress was a clear indication that its national convention would record a hitch-free and positive victory in his favour.

His words:

“You know that northwest plays a very significant role in Nigerian politics and Nigerian political configuration, I believe that is a way of sending political signals toward the national convention that we get there by the grace of God, organized and have a very successful convention and a very positive victory for that matter.”

Tambuwal also appreciated the party leaders and other stakeholders for their enormous contributions to the success of the congress.

He said:

“We thank God that the postponed northwest congress of our party PDP has taken place very successfully without hitches; we thank all the leaders of the party from the northwest zone and delegates that attended the congress.

“We thank everyone even the security personnel for their roles in ensuring that we had a very successful congress.”

Other notable politicians, who graced the event, included former Vice President Namadi Sambo, former Kaduna state governor, Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, former Sokoto deputy governor, Muktar Shagari, and former deputy governor of Zamfara state Mahadi Ali among others.

The party’s northwest zonal congress held at Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna was organided to elect zonal executive officers and national ex-officio members of the party in the zone as part of activities leading to the party's primaries elections.

2023: Taraba PDP delegates assure Aminu Tambuwal of bloc votes

In a related development, Tambuwal has been assured of Taraba delegate votes during the party's May 28 presidential primary elections.

The Taraba state PDP chairman, Kefas Dantalab, stated this when Governor Tambuwal visited the state on his presidential campaign tour.

Governor Tambuwal was received at the Taraba state Government House by Governor Darius Ishaku; the state deputy governor Haruna Manu, Speaker of the state House of Assembly Rt Hon. Joseph Albasuk among others.

2023: Tambuwal meets PDP NWC members, receives commendation

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the presidential bid of Governor Tambuwal received commendations from the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP on Friday, May 6.

The Sokoto state governor who visited the NWC members restated that having served in different arms of government, as a lawmaker and executive governor, among other stints in public service, he has acquired sufficient knowledge, information, and experience to be the president of Nigeria.

Responding, the party's national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, acknowledged the experience of Tambuwal as a legislator, executive governor, and party administrator.

