A top contender has emerged to go toe-to-toe with the incumbent, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at the 2023 polls

Honorable Abdulganiyu Cook-Olododo has intensified his campaign plans as he gets set to unseat the incumbent

Olododo said his declaration to serve as governor of Kwara state was spurred by the growing number of groups urging him contest because of his numerous impact

Kwara, Ilorin - A federal parliamentarian of the lower chamber of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Abdulganiyu Cook-Olododo, has declared his intention to contest the Kwara State governorship election, Legit.ng reports.

The lawmaker who is representing the Ilorin East/Ilorin South Federal Constituency made this known on Monday, May 9 while hosting his ward cohorts.

Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at the Convergence 3.0 in Lagos state. Photo Credit: (AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq)

Olododo in his declaration disclosed that he will be contesting under the umbrella of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

While speaking to delegates of the party, the lawmaker stated that his ambition to contest was geared toward his drive to serve the people of Kwara state following numerous calls by relevant stakeholders, support groups, and the likes.

He said:

“The people are calling on me to contest for having seen my impact, the unprecedented achievements, selfless contribution towards the development of my Federal Constituency as a legislator, and my antecedent as former local government chairman, a commissioner, Chief-of-Staff, and SSG to our dear State.

“They said they need me for my all-inclusive administration in order to bridge the gap of communication between the government and the governed and also to serve as a unifying factor amongst the youths, elders, and leadership of our great party.

"It's in the light of this aforementioned that I wish to humbly request for your support and prayers in actualising this clarion interest and aspiration.”

Kwara 2023: Olododo antecedent makes him a worthy aspirant - Support group

Also speaking, leader of the delegation, Abdulrasheed Abdulsalam, commended Mr Olododo for answering to the clarion call, describing the lawmaker as a round peg in a round hole.

According to Mr Absulsalam, considering Mr Olododo’s political antecedent and administrative experience, most especially his outstanding performance and landmark achievements as a legislator, he is worthy of the seat.

Mr Abdulrasheed noted further that Mr Olododo’s leadership acumen and achievements in terms of construction of classrooms, solar-powered motorized boreholes, healthcare centres, road networks, electricity, agriculture, social and human capital development cutting across his federal Constituency is next to none.

Mr Abdulsalam said:

“I hope you will extensively replicate these achievements across the sixteen (16) LGAs across the state.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank and appreciate you for standing by the party always. You are truly a party man who represented the leadership of our dream," remarked.

Setback for APC as ex-governorship aspirant dumps ruling party for SDP

In another development, a former governorship aspirant of the APC, Alhaji Hakeem Lawal, has left the APC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Alhaji Lawal, is one of the sons of the late former governor of the state, Alhaji Mohammed Lawal.

This move according to Lawal, is the best decision taken in the interest of the people of the state ahead of the 2023 election.

APC factional secretariat turns to SDP office

Meanwhile, the secretariat of the minister of information and culture, Alh Lai Mohammed-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, has been taken over by the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The former factional APC secretariat where Alh Bashiru Bolarinwa held sway as party chairman is located along Flower Garden area, G.R.A, Ilorin, the state capital.

Leadership reports that the former factional APC secretariat on Tuesday, April 5, said the one-story building had been painted in the colours of SDP and the party’s billboard was erected at the main entrance of the building.

