A PDP governorship aspirant has made known what he planned on doing when if he is elected as Oyo state governor

According to Segun Sowunmi, the state has plunged into debt and it would therefore require a new administrator going forward

Meanwhile, the aspirant assured the people of Ogun state that he won't spare himself if found guilty of such a crime

A governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state, Segun Sowunmi, has vowed that he would probe and prosecute those who had governed the state and plundered its resources if elected in next year’s election.

Sowunmi who was the spokesperson for the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, made this assertion at his residence in Abeokuta, during an interactive session with newsmen.

The Punch reports that the governorship aspirant expressed worry that the state had been plunged into debt, saying, it would require a new administrator to renegotiate the debt.

Sowunmi said he would push for a diligent probe and prosecution of those who have governed the state and plundered its resources. Photo credit: Segun Showunmi

Source: Facebook

What he would do to looters

Sowunmi declared that he would ensure that looters of the state’s resources were jailed, adding that he should not be spared if found to have also stolen from the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“I’m chasing immortality by the policies and programmes that we will run here. And if one day you find me a thief, jail me, because I will jail those who have stolen before me.”

Going forward

The aspirant also declared that the governorship election in the state could never be for the highest bidder, rather there should be issue-based campaigns on how to fix the state and inspire the younger generation.

Sowunmi promised to run a government with a 'complete paradigm shift from the status quo.'

Ogun 2023: Governor Abiodun’s reelection bid under scrutiny as past criminal offences surface

The reelection bid of Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun is in serious doubt as allegation over his past continues to surface on the radar.

According to the report, a petition has been tabled before the national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu not to field Governor Abiodun as the party flag bearer in the forthcoming polls in Ogun state.

The petitioner, Ayodele Oludiran who is also a member of the APC said a possible nomination of the incumbent by the party spells doom and will also tarnish the image and principles of the party following a series of criminal allegations leveled against him.

2023 presidency: Leaked details of what Ooni of Ife, Rotimi Amaechi discussed in Ile-Ife emerges

In another development, the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Monday, April 18, visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi at his palace in Ile-Ife.

While the visitation was in the news at the time, the details of the meeting between the Ooni and the minister were not known to the public.

However, speaking about the meeting, the traditional leader described Amaechi as one of the luckiest politicians in the country.

Source: Legit.ng