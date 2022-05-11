There are fears within the Amaechi faction of Rivers APC that going to the 2023 governorship election with the Lagos based businessman Tonye Cole, as a consensus candidate may be disastrous

Earlier, Ibinabo Michael West and Sokonte Davids were secretly drafted into the race for the possible replacement of Tonye Cole

The two Kalabari sons are now reported to have secretly purchased their APC forms on the orders of the minister of Transportation, who's also rumoured to have secretly purchased a senatorial form for himself, for a possible switch in 2023

The consensus arrangement of 19 elders of All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers which led to the selection of businessman, Tonye Cole as the choice aspirant of the party for the state’s 2023 governorship election seems to have now fallen apart completely, PM News reports.

It has now been revealed that two other members of the party, Micheal Ibinabo West and Sokonte Huttin Davies had in defiance of the consensus arrangement gone ahead to purchase the expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for the APC governorship ticket at the primary election.

Ahead of the 2023 polls, the APC 'consensus' arrangement for Rivers governorship has been flawed. Photo credit: Rivers Today News

Source: Facebook

They joined Ojukaye Flag Amachree, and Senator Magnus Abe who had earlier expressed their opposition to the emergence of Cole as the consensus candidate of the party and had also bought forms to contest for the APC Rivers gubernatorial ticket.

His reason

In a press statement he personally signed, Davis said although he had earlier acceded to the consensus arrangement that favoured Tonye Cole, unfolding events are “becoming bothersome and the process will not make the party go into the General Elections 2023 united.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

However, the party through its spokesman, Chris Finebone, had earlier clarified that the consensus arrangement that resulted in the choice of Tonye Cole was not done to prevent others from pursuing their dreams under the platform of the party.

Amaechi's position on the matter

The Leader of the party in Rivers, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi who is also the minister of transportation and a presidential aspirant had at a stakeholders meeting in Port Harcourt harped on loyalty to the party and its leadership.

He claimed that in all his political life, he always remained loyal to his leaders and abide by whatever decisions taken by his party.

Amaechi even hinted that he will not defy the decisions of President Muhammadu Buhari and APC on who the presidential candidate of the party will be.

Mayweather meets APC presidential aspirant in Abuja, mission revealed

In another report, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, recently hosted American boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather in Abuja.

During a chat with Amaechi, Mayweather disclosed that his visit to Nigeria is to recreate himself in the country.

He said Nigeria and Africa at large have a lot of young talents and that is why persons from the continents are dominating the United States.

Why I ran round stadium during presidency declaration, Amaechi finally reveals

Amaechi had finally revealed why he ran round the Port Harcourt stadium in Rivers state during his official declaration as a presidential aspirant for 2023 elections.

He made this known in Ile-Ife, Osun state, during a visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, as part of consultation on his 2023 presidential ambition.

He insisted that he ran round the stadium to check how fit he was to “carry the problems of the country."

Source: Legit.ng