Earlier, the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi announced his intention to seek the office of the President in the 2023 general election

Amaechi made his intention known at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Rivers State, during the All Progressives Congress thanksgiving

In a recent development, the minster has explained he has in mind for the good people of Nigeria and for the country itself

Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transportation, has formally declared his intention to contest for president on Saturday, April 9, even as he promised to tackle insecurity and hunger in Nigeria.

Amaechi made the declaration during a special thanksgiving organised by the All Progressives Congress at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Igwurita, Ikwerre Local Government Area, a facility he built while he was the Governor of Rivers State.

The minister who in his speech noted that his aspiration was not about fulfilling any personal ambition, said he considered it a moral duty to give what he could in the service of the country, The Punch reports.

Amaechi says he is interested in making a difference if elected as Nigeria's next president. Photo credit: Rt Hon Chibuike R Amaechi

Source: Facebook

The Minister in his speech titled ‘Forward with courage’ started with a song ‘who can battle with the Lord’, saying ‘hope is around the corner’, stated:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Fellow Nigerians, I stand before you today to declare my intention and submit my application to serve as your next President.

“My aspiration is not about fulfilling any personal ambition. I am contesting for office because I believe that it is my moral duty to give what I can in the service of my country."

His plans

Amaechi affirmed:

“Today, I stand as an aspirant to the position of President because of that same passion for people; that same drive for results.

“More than ever before, I am burning with the zeal to make a decisive difference in the lives of all Nigerians.”

Amaechi, who implored the gathering to observe a minute silence in honour of those who died in the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, rued the insecurity, unemployment and hunger in the country.

He added:

“I pledge my heart, mind and soul to the task of building a Nigeria in which every child can go to school, every young person can find work or support to start a business, every citizen can travel safely around the country and sleep at night knowing that law and order prevail and every Nigerian feels included, heard, and respected.

“The road ahead will be long and arduous. But we go forward with faith."

Amaechi speaks on borrowing, railway projects, reveals why Nigerians should be grateful to Buhari

Nigeria's minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that Nigerians ought to be grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for the massive railway projects across the country.

Speaking during the launch of the Ogun state Mass Bus Transit on Thursday, April 7, Amaechi said that despite the criticism of the present administration on its huge borrowing, the rail system has been developing.

It was reported that Buhari's tenacity to develop Nigeria's transport system can be seen in the consistent effort made in constructing the railway since his administration came on board in 2015.

Source: Legit.ng