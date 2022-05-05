The race for who will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming election is becoming more interesting

Political critic and author, Pastor Tunde Bakare will on Monday, May 9 in Abuja make his official declaration to join the presidential race

Running under the umbrella of the ruling party APC, Bakare has already obtained the N100million presidential nomination forms

FCT, Abuja - Popular Christian cleric and founder of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare has officially joined the 2023 presidential race.

This was made known via a tweet made on Thursday, May 5 by President Muhammadu Buhari's aide, Lauretta Onochie.

Pastor Tunde Bakare displaying his N100m APC presidential nomination forms. Photo Credit: (@Laurestar)

Source: Twitter

In the tweet which was accompanied by a photo, Pastor Bakare was seen posing with the N100million presidential nomination form of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

2023: Pastor Bakare to make official declaration in few days

However, Legit.ng gathered that Pastor Bakare will hold a formal declaration ceremony slated for Monday, May 9.

The event is billed to hold at the Shehu Musa Yar' Adua Centre, Central Business District, Abuja by 10 am.

Pastor Bakare becomes the twelfth aspirant to obtain the N100million APC presidential nomination form as he prepares to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rotimi Amaechi, and a host of other top contenders.

2023: I will succeed Buhari - Pastor Tunde Bakare

Recall that the founder of Citadel Global Community Church positioned himself as the best person to lead the nation from 2023.

Bakare made the disclosure in a speech while signaling his interest to run for president in 2023.

According to him, Nigerians need a leader who can reconcile grievous historical and current differences following the prevailing state of the nation.

I am a founding member of APC - Pastor Tunde Bakare

Meanwhile, Pastor Tunde Bakare claims that he is one of the founders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that he has never been part of any other political party.

The serving overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as the Latter Rain Assembly, declared his intention to contest the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the APC

Bakare disclosed his intention during a Zoom event organised by the PTB4-Nigeria movement on Saturday evening, April 9.

Source: Legit.ng