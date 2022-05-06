Ahead of the 2023 polls, another top minister under President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet has formally declared his interest to contest for president

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, the minister of science and technology officially joined the race under the platform of the ruling APC

The minister who urged and appealed to Nigerians to vote him as the next chief servant noted he brings to the table his wealth of experience to make the country great

The minister of science technology and innovations, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has formally declared to contest for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidency.

Onu’s declaration swells the number of presidential aspirants, including ministers, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC national leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and some state governors among others.

While formally declaring on Friday, May 6, in Abuja, Onu also a former governor of old Abia state said Nigeria can no longer look to foreign countries for its salvation, Daily Trust reports.

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu is a top minister in Buhari's cabinet, who believes he has all it takes to change the Nigerian narrative. Photo credit: Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu

Source: Facebook

Why Onu wants to run in 2023

According to him, the fact that Nigeria has the key to unlocking its own prosperity, is enough for the citizens and his party to elect him as Nigeria’s next ‘Chief Servant.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He recalled his days as governor of Abia state, when the state provided free treatment in public hospitals and also tackled insecurity and others sectors.

Onu said:

“My fellow Nigerians, we have the key to unlock the prosperity of our dear nation, and this key is a knowledge economy driven by science, technology and innovation."

He solicits the support of Nigerians and the APC

He also said that this is so because no nation has ever become truly great, whether in ancient or modern times, without the efficient and effective deployment of STI to nation-building.

The minister affirmed:

“I am convinced that I have the knowledge, the experience, the credibility, the education having been trained in one of the best universities in the world, the vision, the integrity, maturity and a man who can be trusted.

“I most respectfully ask my political party, the APC, to elect me as its presidential candidate, and the people of Nigeria to elect me as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for me to be the chief servant of the nation.”

Meanwhile, over a dozen aspirants have openly expressed their intentions to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the party, and the list increases by the day as the ruling APC just got its first female presidential aspirant.

Ngige declares for 2023 presidency Tuesday

Senator Chris Ngige has revealed that he will formally declare his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, April 19.

The minister of Labour and employment gave the indication at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu on his way to his country home in Alor, Idemili South local government area of Anambra state for the Easter celebration.

In a video posted on the official Facebook handle of one of his aides, Nwachukwu Obidiwe, the minister said:

“This is an ambush, an Easter ambush. Anything done during Easter is spiritual. I thank you for waiting for us here and say what is in your mind."

2023 presidency: Abdulsalami addresses zoning controversies, sends a powerful message to Tinubu, others

In another development, presidential hopefuls have been urged to ensure they serve as binding factors rather than brewers of hate and violence ahead of the election.

The call was made by a former head of state in Nigeria, Abdulsalami Abubakar at a dialogue organised by Daily Trust Media.

According to the former head of state, those declaring for one elective position or the other must watch their deeds.

Source: Legit.ng