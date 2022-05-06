President Muhammadu Buhari's two-day working visit to Ebonyi has been greeted with a close-door meeting with Ohanaeze Ndígbo

It was gathered that also present at the meeting are some southeastern leaders and other important stakeholders

However, it is not clear what the motive of the meeting is all about but it has been speculated to be a conversation on election affairs

Emerging reports have confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a meeting with Igbo socio-cultural group Ohanaeze Ndígbo and some other southeastern leaders.

PUNCH reports that the meeting is ongoing at the New Exco Chambers, Government House Abakaliki

Recall that Legit.ng reported that President Buhari arrived in Ebonyi on Thursday, May 5 on a two-day working visit.

President Buhari yesterday commissioned the newly completed King David University of Medical Sciences in the Ụbụrụ Ohaozara local government area of the state.

Buhari in his remark lauded Governor David Umahi for achieving such a tremendous milestone as he described the project as wonderful and excellent.

The complex houses a teaching hospital, the administrative block of the university, hostels, staff residential areas, and University Secondary School blocks.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

University was through direct labour to save cost - Gov Umahi

On his part, Governor Umahi disclosed that the university's hospital is equipped with some of the most modern technology in medicine.

He added that the school has the capacity to produce dialyzers, one of the most important components in dialysis.

He revealed that the institution was built through direct labour to save cost and appreciated the financial support of Buhari, in constructing this and other projects in the state.

Unknown gunmen order residents to observe sit-at-home over Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi

In another development, residents of southeast Nigeria had been ordered by a gang of gunmen to observe sit-at-home ahead of President Buhari's planned visit to Ebonyi state on Thursday, May 5.

A military source revealed that the gunmen have taken over some towns in Abia, Imo, and Anambra, threatening to deal with anyone caught disobeying the order.

The source said:

“Gunmen were seen shooting in some streets of Aba in Abia and in Imo and Anambra announcing to residents that there will be sit-at-home on Thursday and Friday when President Buhari is to visit Ebonyi state, and that they must observe it throughout the southeast."

President Buhari reacts to killing of Nigerian Army couple

The president had sanctioned the apprehension of the suspects responsible for the gruesome killing of a military couple in Imo state.

Buhari issued the statement via his spokesperson, Garba Shehu on Wednesday, May 4.

He condemned the act as he tendered his absolute condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased.

Source: Legit.ng