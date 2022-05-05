As part of his mission in a two-day working visit to Ebonyi, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, May 5, commissioned the newly completed King David University of Medical Sciences in the Ụbụrụ in Ohaozara local government area of the sate.

President Buhari, according to The Nation, described the university as a wonderful and excellent project.

The complex houses a teaching hospital, the administrative block of the university, hostels, staff residential areas, and University Secondary School blocks.

On his part, Governor Umahi disclosed that the university's hospital is equipped with some of the most modern technology in medicine.

He added that the school has the capacity to produce dialyzers, one of the most important components in dialysis.

He revealed that the institution was built through direct labour to save cost and appreciated the financial support of Buhari, in constructing this and other projects in the state.

Daily Nigerian has it that the president will conclude his visit to the state on Friday, May 6, a after a meting with southeast leaders.

