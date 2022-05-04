President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nigerians to condole with the bereaved family of the late army couple killed by IPOB and ESN outlaws

The couples were attacked and killed while on their way to perform traditional marriage rites in Imo state

Meanwhile, President Buhari has issued an order to hunt down the perpetrators and bring them to justice

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari sanctioned the apprehension of the suspects responsible for the gruesome killing of a military couple in Imo state.

According to the Daily Trust newspaper, the president issued the statement via his spokesperson, Garba Shehu on Wednesday, May 4.

President Muhammadu Buhari has sanctioned the apprehension of the killers of the military couple. Photo Credit: (Femi Adesina)

Source: Depositphotos

As gathered in the statement, the president condemned the act as he tendered his absolute condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the couple, Audu Linus, a Master Warrant Officer, and Private Gloria Matthew, were attacked and killed by suspected IPOB militants in Imo state while on transit to perform traditional marriage rites.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

President Buhari condoles with bereaved family of army couple

Meanwhile, President Buhari, who joined Nigerians in grieving described the killing as barbaric and unfortunate stating that it is alien to all cultures and civilizations.

The President called on all leaders – community, regional and national – to “speak with one voice, to show that the entire country is one against this cruel and barbaric act of violence. This is unacceptable.

He said:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of this sad and tragic incident.”

Army couple: Nigerian army reacts

Similarly, the Nigerian Army in its reaction stated that investigations have commenced in order to uncover the killers of two military couples by the members of IPOB and ESN militants.

The Nigerian Army described the killing as a barbaric and gruesome act, stating that justice will be served to the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the Army has urged the general public to help intensify investigations by providing any necessary information that will help hasten the process.

Why we killed army couple, militant speaks

Meanwhile, the suspected militant who reportedly killed the Army couples on their way to their traditional wedding has confessed to the crime.

According to an audio recording, the militant claimed the young couple was killed in retaliation to the Army action.

The victims were reportedly heading for their traditional wedding in Imo State when they were killed at a yet to be known location.

Source: Legit.ng