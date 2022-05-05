There is fear across a section of the southeast over the activities of gunmen who have ordered a sit-at-home in the region

The gang has threatened to deal with residents who defy them in states like Abia, Imo, and Anambra

However, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, May 5, arrived in Enugu en route to Ebonyi on a two-day visit to commission some projects by the Dave Umahi-led administration

Enugu - Residents in southeast Nigeria have been ordered by a gang of gunmen to observe sit-at-home ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari's planned visit to Ebonyi state on Thursday, May 5.

A military source who spoke with Leadership revealed that the gunmen have taken over some towns in Abia, Imo, and Anambra, threatening to deal with anyone caught disobeying the order.

Buhari is to commission a lot of projects in Ebonyi (Photo: Vanguard)

Source: UGC

The source said:

“Gunmen were seen shooting in some streets of Aba in Abia and in Imo and Anambra announcing to residents that there will be sit-at-home on Thursday and Friday when President Buhari is to visit Ebonyi state, and that they must observe it throughout the southeast."

It was gathered that the gunmen are requesting from President Buhari the release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from DSS custody.

Meanwhile, the president has arrived at the Alamo Ibiam International Airport Enugu enroute Ebonyi for a two-day working visit.

As reported by The Nation, Buhari was received by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and his Ebonyi counterpart, David Umahi alongside other government officials.

The president is expected to commission a lot of projects executed by the Umahi-led government.

He is also expected to engage a selection of Igbo leaders in a meeting.

President Buhari reacts to killing of Nigerian Army couple by IPOB, ESN outlaws

The president had sanctioned the apprehension of the suspects responsible for the gruesome killing of a military couple in Imo state.

Buhari issued the statement via his spokesperson, Garba Shehu on Wednesday, May 4.

He condemned the act as he tendered his absolute condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased.

