Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has picked the N100 million All Progressives Congress Presidential forms

The forms were picked by Senator Kabiru Gaya on behalf of Osinbajo Support Groups for the vice president

This information was made available by Laolu Akande, a spokesperson to the vice president on Thursday, May 5

The vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday, May 5, picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest forms for the presidential election scheduled to hold in 2023.

Daily Trust reports that Osinbajo obtained the nomination and expression of interest forms at N30 million and N70 million each.

The forms, Legit.ng gathered were purchased for the vice president by representatives of the Osinbajo's Support groups led by Senator Kabiru Gaya.

VP Yemi Osinbajo has finally picked the APC's presidential forms at N100 million. Photo: Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Twitter

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the vice president, Laolu Akande said support groups and individual Nigerians from across the country raised funds in that regard.

The Punch reports that Akande said that the forms were collected by Senator Gaya on behalf of the vice president.

His words:

“A passionate team of support groups and individual Nigerians from across the country have raised funds to support the purchase of APC nomination forms for the Vice President’s 2023 presidential bid.

“Today, the forms are being collected by representatives of the team, just as the VP continues his interactions with APC stakeholders across the States. Today, VP Osinbajo is in Cross River and Bayelsa States.”

