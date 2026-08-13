A cleric identified as Prophet Samuel King Ministries posted a detailed prophecy on Instagram warning Regina Daniels of alleged plots against her

The prophet claimed Regina's phones were tapped between November last year and April this year, warning her against live videos on personal matters

The post drew widespread attention weeks after Regina Daniels went unusually quiet on social media

Rita Daniels, mother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has responded publicly to a disturbing prophecy circulating on Instagram that named her daughter and grandsons as targets of a coordinated spiritual and physical attack.

The post originated from a social media cleric operating under the name Prophet Samuel King Ministries, who published a lengthy, direct message addressed to the actress alongside a customised flyer bearing her image.

Regina Daniels’ mother reacts to prophecy that has sparked concern for actress and her sons. Credit: @ritadaniels, @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

The timing was notable: it arrived weeks after Regina had gone noticeably quiet on her social media platforms with no public explanation.

What the Prophet Warned Regina Daniels About

In the prophecy, the cleric alleged that those around Regina, including friends, domestic workers and certain family members, could not be fully trusted. He claimed private investigators had been dispatched to gather compromising information on her, and that the ultimate goal was not physical harm but to silence her voice and control her behaviour through blackmail.

He also alleged that her phones had been monitored from November last year through to April this year, meaning her private conversations were allegedly exposed over several months.

Three states, Abia, Anambra and Delta, were specifically mentioned, with the prophet claiming that whatever spiritual action had been taken against her from those locations had since been broken.

He urged Regina to stop broadcasting personal matters via live videos, to guard her children closely and to be cautious around pastors and certain relatives.

The post also carried a more hopeful note, with the cleric pointing Regina towards opportunities in America and Hollywood as part of what he described as a divine calling over her life.

"They sent private investigators to gather intelligence around you. They have dirt on you and are creating more, not to kill you but to silence your voice and your conscience," the prophet wrote.

He added: "Your phones are tapped, Regina. They heard all your conversations from last November until April of this year."

Rita Daniels Responds to the Prophecy

The post quickly gathered thousands of views and comments, pulling in Rita Daniels herself. The actress's mother went straight to the comments section, offering a short but firm response.

"My child is covered with the precious blood of Jesus!" Rita wrote.

Her reaction resonated with many who had already been concerned about Regina's social media absence, and it signalled that the family was aware of the viral post.

Prophecy about Regina Daniels and her children sparks reaction from actress’ mother. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels marks sons' birthdays

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels shared a heartwarming video showing how she celebrated her sons, Munir and Khalifa, on their 6th and 4th birthdays.

The actress organised the celebration on July 3, 2026, amid her estranged relationship with her husband Ned Nwoko, who had marked the occasion without her on June 29, 2026.

During her event, Regina distributed packaged food and gifts to children who came to celebrate while expressing immense appreciation to her mother for being her biggest motivation.

Source: Legit.ng