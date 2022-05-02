Pastor Timothy Olaniyan, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)'s head of Politics and Governance, has come under serious heat for campaigning for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

In fact, the RCCG youth pastor, Oche Otorkpa, on Monday, May 2, called on the church to sack Olaniyan's as a matter of urgency, Vanguard reports.

Otorckpa was saddened when he found out that the pastor made such a remark against the warning of the general overseer of the church, Enough Adeboye.

His stated:

“I was saddened when my attention was drawn to the statement credited to the Head of Politics and Governance of the Redeemed Christian Church, RCCG, “Pastor” Timothy Olaniyan. This act reminds me of the tragedy promoted by many of my colleagues in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, who used the RCCG altar to promote Buhari as the only savior of Nigeria because Osinbajo also a Redeemed Pastor, was his running mate.

"Against all admonition by our father the General Overseer, these pastors choose to ignore an express order and promoted Buhari /Osinbajo using the RCCG pulpit in 2015 and the results are what we see today.

"While Pastor Olaniyan has the constitutional right to hold a political opinion, he clearly does not understand the sensitive nature of the office he occupies and the diversity of the interest and the people he is meant to manage.

",We, therefore, humbly call on the church leadership as a matter of urgency to remove “Pastor” Timothy Olaniyan as the Head of Politics and Governance, to enable the unit to discharge its mandate without shamefully taking sides and dancing naked in the market square."

The full statement is contained in a Facebook post shared by Joe Igbokwe, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

