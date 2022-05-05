The opposition Peoples Democratic Party has made some important updates on its election timetables ahead of the presidential primaries exercise

This disclosure was made known through a statement signed and shared on Twitter by the national publicity secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba

Following this move, the date for the party's local government congresses, governorship primaries and other party activities were shifted

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rescheduled its primary elections.

The PDP approved the update of the party's timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections.

This disclosure was made through a statement signed by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, national publicity secretary of the party, and shared on the verified Twitter page of the party on Wednesday, May 4.

PDP national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, made this development known through a statement on Wednesday, May 4. Photo credit: Debo Ologunagba

Source: Facebook

According to Ologunagba, the governorship primaries is now slated for Monday, May 23, 2022, while the Senatorial District Primaries comes up on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He tweeted:

"2023: @OfficialPDPNig Updates Timetable and Schedule of Activities…Shift Dates for LG Congress, SHOA, NASS, Governorship Primaries. See details below ."

Other updated information

Part of the statement also said the House of Representatives Primaries is now set for Friday, May 20, 2022 and State House of Assembly (State Constituency Congress) is for Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

The party also said the Local Government Area (LGA) Congress to elect one national delegate per LGA and one person living with disability in the 774 Local Government Areas is for Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

The party disclosed that “all aspirants to various positions, critical stakeholders, members of our Party across the country as well as relevant agencies of government should please take note.”

2023: PDP disqualifies six senatorial aspirants

In a related development, not less than six senatorial aspirants in Kogi state, including Ubolo Itodo Okpanachi and Aminu Abubakar Suleiman, were disqualified by the PDP's National Assembly screening committee.

For alleged acts of misconduct, Itodo Okpanachi and Aminu Abubakar Suleiman were disqualified from the Kogi East senatorial contest on Thursday, April 28.

The screening committee in Lokoja held that Suleiman was screened out because he is not a registered voter in the senatorial district, and thus cannot contest in the coming senatorial election.

2023: PDP more united, cohesive than ever, says Gov Ifeanyi Okowa

In another development, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday, March 14 said the PDP had never been stronger, cohesive, and more united than now and warned against acts that could undermine the new spirit in the party.

The Delta state governor said that if PDP faithful avoided acts that could cause distraction, the party would win massively in the 2023 general elections.

He made the remarks at the swearing-in of his senior political adviser and three special advisers at Government House, Asaba.

Source: Legit.ng