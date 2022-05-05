A suspected kidnapper 42-year-old man, Ibrahim Hassan, has been arressted by the police in Nasarawa

He was accused of kidnapping a herdsman, Abubakar Babiri, in the Awe local government area of the state

According to the police, the suspect who claimed he collected N5million from the crime had already confessed

The Nasarawa state police command has arrested a 42-year-old man, Ibrahim Hassan, for allegedly kidnapping a herdsman, Abubakar Babiri, in the Awe local government area of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspect abducted the 23-year-old while he was grazing his cattle.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this while speaking to our correspondent in Lafia on Wednesday.

The Nasarawa state police command has arrested Ibrahim Hassan. Photo: Nigeria police.

Source: Facebook

He said:

“The police received information that one Abubakar Babiri, a 23-year-old herdsman of Jangwa village in Awe LGA of the state, was abducted at his Ruga by unknown armed men and his family were made to pay N10m as ransom before he was released.

“Upon receipt of the information, the command’s anti-kidnapping unit was deployed to carry out extensive investigation and arrest the perpetrators of the act.

“Consequently, while acting on credible intelligence, the gang leader of the kidnap syndicate, Ibrahim Hassan (Bature), a 42-year-old man, was arrested and upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence.

“He further stated that he took N5m as his share of the ransom and shared the rest to his boys who are presently at large and efforts are being made to arrest them.”

