Some relatives of those kidnapped by terrorists who invaded a community in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna state are searching for funds

The individual search for money by the relatives begun after a collective effort to raise N20 million ransom demanded by the terrorists failed

According to the community chief, residents are confused over the well-being and welfare of the relatives who have been under captivity since March 31

Bandits who attacked the Angwar Bulus community of Chikun local government area of Kaduna state have opened negotiations with families of victims abducted on Monday, March 28.

The bandits were said to have opened negotiations with relatives of the victims of kidnapping after a collective effort by many individuals and groups including the government.

Terrorists operating in Kaduna have made an N20 million demand from families members of their abducted victims. Photo: Kaduna state governor

Source: Facebook

Recall that the bandits had demanded N20 million as a ransom from the community after they succeeded in killing two people and abducting 26 others on March 31.

Although one of the victims of the abduction was released on health grounds, the bandits said the other captives would be released once the N20 million ransom is paid.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The terrorists also set a deadline of April 19, for the payment of the ransom or more of the captives killed.

Community chief makes strong appeal

Confirming the incident and the demand by the terrorists, the chief of the community, Gideon Goni, said all residents are in confusion over the fate of those in captivity.

According to Goni, family members of the affected have gone in search of money as the bandits have started to contact them directly since collective bargaining appears not to be working.

His words:

“We are all confused because the bandits are now dealing with individual family members since the whole community could not raise the N20 million to secure the victims. We now leave everything in God’s hand."

He further called on the federal government to create a military outpost in the community to protect residents from the terrorists operating in the area.

Tears, pain as Kaduna train victim Chinelo Megafu is buried

A young victim of the Abuja-Kaduna train attacked by suspected terrorists has been buried in Lagos state.

Dr Chinelo Megafu was buried amid tears and sorrow with many several of her family members and friends in attendance.

The dental surgeon who tweeted about the incident was shot during the attack on the Kaduna-bound train.

To facilitate release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers, FG makes 1 important move, relatives react

The federal government said it had opened a communication channel with the abductors of passengers on the Monday, March 28, Kaduna-bound train.

This information was disclosed by the chairman of a group of relatives of victims of the ill-fated train Jimoh Fatai.

Fatai said they are hopeful that their loved ones would be released and return home to their families in due time.

Source: Legit.ng