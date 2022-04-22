A young victim of the Abuja-Kaduna train attacked by suspected terrorists has been buried in Lagos state

Dr Chinelo Megafu was buried amid tears and sorrow with many several of her family members and friends in attendance

The dental surgeon who tweeted about the incident was shot during the attack on the Kaduna-bound train

Chinelo Megafu, one of the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack on Monday, March 28, has been buried, Tribune reports

Megafu, a dental surgeon who was working with a Kaduna-based hospital was buried amid tears and sorrow with family members, friends and associates in attendance.

Chinelo who was shot during an attack on the Abuja-Kaduna-bound train has been buried. Photo: Chinelo Megafu

Source: Twitter

The Punch reports that a funeral service was held in honour of the late dental surgeon at the Shepherdhill Baptist Church, Obanikoro, Lagos.

Recall that the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna rail line was attacked by bandits and the Nigerian Railway Corporation confirmed the attack that took away the life of a young doctor.

This development raised serious concerns on the internet with many questioning the safety of Nigerians at this critical moment even on the rail.

Meanwhile, Chinelo Nwando Megafu before her demise sent a Twitter oner official page about the attack on her leg but was sconed and trolled online.

However, some Twitter users reacting to her tweet said Chinelo was making a joke out of the situation.

Shortly after her tweet and reactions from Nigerians, another user, Michael Ajidahun who knew a friend of hers confirmed that she was dead.

Ajidahun said:

“Just woke up to sad news. My friend just woke up to losing a close friend who was shot while on the Abuja-Kaduna train by terrorists.

"She tweeted yesterday that we should pray for her. Sadly, she didn’t make it. She was a doctor. I’m heartbroken."

The federal government said it had opened a communication channel with the abductors of passengers on the Monday, March 28, Kaduna-bound train.

This information was disclosed by the chairman of a group of relatives of victims of the ill-fated train Jimoh Fatai.

Fatai said they are hopeful that their loved ones would be released and return home to their families in due time.

Source: Legit.ng