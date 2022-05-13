Dr Ahmad Abubakar Gumi has asked the federal government to pay ransom for the freedom of the 62 abducted passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train

According to Gumi, the abductors should be given what they want and afterwards, the government can mete deal with them

The renowned scholar gave this advice while reacting to the huge amount of money politicians are dishing out for presidential and nomination forms ahead of the 2023 elections

Renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has advised the federal government to pay ransom to the terrorists holding the 62 abducted passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train.

Daily Trust reports that he gave this advice during the special prayers organised for the victims by the Jama’iyyar Matan Arewa (JMA), on Thursday, May 12, in Kaduna.

Meanwhile, terrorists had on March 28 attacked the train, killing nine passengers and abducting 62 others.

His position revealed

Gumi said:

“Just imagine now, people are paying up to N25 billion to buy forms instead of using the money to pay ransom for poor Nigerians who cannot pay. Whatever they want, give it to them, so that they release these people and when they release them then, you have the liberty.

“You have the opportunity to deal with them the way they deserve because when they have captives, you have to tread with caution so that their captives will not be injured.”

Kaduna CAN chairman speaks

In his speech, the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna state, Reverend Joseph Hayab, challenged leaders to do the right thing and ensure the safe return of the victims.

The president of JMA, Hajiya Rabi Musa Saulawa, disclosed the association decided to organise special prayers to pray for the safe return of the victims, and the country in general.

The news outlet learnt that the prayer session was attended by Muslim and Christian leaders.

