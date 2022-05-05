After weeks of speculations, Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi, has joined the fast growing list of the APC presidential aspirants

Fayemi who is considered a beneficiary of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who also wants to succeed Buhari said his presidential ambition cannot be termed as an act of betrayal

The chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) noted that the presidency is not a traditional title that is inherited

FCT, Abuja - After officially declaring interest in the 2023 presidency, Governor Kayode Fayemi has denied betraying Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the office of the president is not an inheritance.

Fayemi who is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) spoke on Wednesday, May 4, in Abuja during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Governor Fayemi said he did not betray Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu by declaring interest in the 2023 presidency.

Source: Facebook

The Ekiti state governor, who is seen by many as being a beneficiary of Tinubu, said the ambition of APC presidential aspirants is to make a difference in the lives of Nigerians.

His words:

“The Asiwaju that I know and have interacted with will not subscribe to demonising anyone. I don’t believe that he would use terminologies like betrayal.

“This is not an inheritance; it is not a traditional title that we are seeking.

“The office that we are seeking is to make a difference in the lives of Nigerians. It is about Nigeria which is the commonwealth of all Nigerians."

2023: I’ll decentralise governance if elected president, says Fayemi

Meanwhile, Governor Fayemi has said he will decentralise governance if elected as Nigeria's next president.

He made the comment while announcing his presidential ambition under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, May 4 in Abuja.

The governor also expressed confidence in picking the APC presidential ticket either by direct or indirect primary election.

2023: Tinubu reacts as Fayemi, Oshiomhole, others join APC presidential race

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu said the growing number of people seeking the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s 2023 presidential ticket is good for Nigeria's democracy.

The former Lagos state governor who is also a presidential hopeful said this after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, May 3, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Tinubu who met with the president at his official residence said the trend is in the best interest of the country.

