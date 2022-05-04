APC politicians planning to obtain the nomination forms for various political offices in 2023 now have more days to do so

This is as the ruling party extended the sale of its nomination forms, with aspirants given up till Wednesday, May 11 to complete the process

The APC also announced that its congresses to elect local, state, and national delegates will hold from Thursday, May 12 to Saturday, May 14

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the sale of its nomination forms for various offices to be contested on the platform of the party in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The party made the disclosure in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday, May 4.

The new deadline for the submission of completed forms and accompanying documents is Wednesday, May 11.

The tweet reads:

"In a revised timetable, the last day for Submission of completed forms and accompanying documents is now set for Wednesday, 11th May.

"Congresses to Elect Local, State and National Delegates holds 12th-14th May."

Legit.ng gathers that the previous timetable had stated that the sale of forms for various political positions would be closed on Friday, May 6, 2022.

APC on the road to make N2bn as more presidential aspirants obtain forms

Meanwhile, the APC is on its way to raking in about N2 billion from the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms to presidential aspirants ahead of the 2023 election.

Since the party announced that its expression of interest and nomination forms would be sold at N30 million and N70 million each, about 20 presidential hopefuls have made moves to obtain their forms.

For instance, six presidential aspirants within the party including its national leader, Bola Tinubu; the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello; his Ebonyi state colleague, Dave Umahi; and the minister of state for education, Emeka Nwajiuba, have obtained the party's forms after paying N100 million each.

