Mamman Daura, nephew to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has been hospitalised in London a day after Buhari’s passing

Vice President Kashim Shettima visited Daura and Buhari’s family in London ahead of the repatriation of the late president’s body

Daura, a respected former newspaper editor and influential political figure, is reported to be recuperating

Mamman Daura, nephew to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has been admitted to a London hospital where he is currently recuperating, according to an official statement.

The development comes just a day after Buhari’s death in London.

Vice President Kashim Shettima made announcement after his visit to the bereaved family.

Shettima announces Daura illness

The office of Vice President Kashim Shettima confirmed Daura’s ill health in a statement released during Shettima’s official trip to London to coordinate the repatriation of Buhari’s remains back to Nigeria.

The statement signed by spokesperson Stanley Nkwocha read:

“On behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, upon arrival in London, met with and condoled with the family of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari in London. The Vice President also visited the late President’s nephew, Malam Mamman Daura, who is recuperating in a London hospital.”

Shettima was accompanied by Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar, and Deputy Chief of Staff Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia.

Daura, 86, is a prominent figure in Nigeria’s political history and was often described as an influential member of the so-called “Buhari cabal,” a term used to describe close allies believed to have shaped key decisions during Buhari’s tenure.

His decades-long career spans journalism, public service, and active involvement in the Kaduna Mafia, a network of northern intellectuals, military officers, and businessmen who played notable roles in Nigeria’s political evolution.

Tinubu orders Shettima after Buhari's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu had confirmed the death of former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari in London after a prolonged illness.

Tinubu ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to the UK to bring Buhari’s body home and directed flags to be flown at half staff.

Buhari, who led Nigeria both as military head of state and elected president, leaves behind a significant legacy in the nation’s political history.

