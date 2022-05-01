The governor of Benue state has joined Muslims around the world to celebrate Sallah with members of his clan

Samuel Ortom made a donation of N5 million, bags of rice and other relief items to internally displaced persons in his community

Ortom also encouraged the youths in the area to stay away from crime and illegal substances while committing to hard work and self development

In the spirit of Ramadan and Sallah, the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, on Saturday, April 30, doled out over N5 million to his kinsmen in Nzorov, Guma local government area of the state.

The cash gifts the governor said, are to enable them to join the Muslim community in celebrating Sallah.

A statement by Nathaniel Ikyur, Ortom's chief press secretary said that the kinsmen, who gathered at the Governor's residence in Gbajimba, also received 18,000 tubers of yam and 1200 bags of rice and pigs to go with the cash gifts.

Governor Orotm celebrated Sallah with some IDPs and members of his kindred in Benue. Photo: Nathaniel Ikyur

Addressing the mammoth crowd of his kinsmen, some of who have been displaced by the Fulani herdsmen, Ortom said the gesture was his own little way of expressing gratitude for the blessing they had given to him.

He noted that if not for the blessings and support he has been enjoying from his kinsmen, he would not have been able to survive the series of challenges he has encountered in his political journey.

While assuring of his assistance to them at all times, the governor advised them, especially the younger ones to stay off vices like drinking and smoking harmful substances to be able to also contribute positively to the society.

He also condemned the continued attacks and killing of the people, including security personnel by Fulani herdsmen, stressing that the time had come for everyone to rise up and defend themselves against the aggressors.

Mandate to protect lives and property in Benue

Ortom maintained that his administration has not relented in its efforts to protect them.

According to him, both the Livestock Guards and Community Volunteer Guards were set up by law to complement the conventional security agencies.

In his address, the outgoing chairman of the Guma LGA, Caleb Aba and Ter Guma, Chief Dennis Shemberga, acknowledged the infrastructure development the governor has undertaken in road and rural electrification in the area.

They commended him for standing firm against herdsmen invasion.

