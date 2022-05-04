Adams Oshiomhole, the former APC national chairman, has dropped his ambition to become a senator in 2023

According to the former Edo state governor's aide, Victor Oshioke, he now has his eyes on the presidential seat

Oshioke announced on Tuesday, May 3, that his principal will declare for presidency officially on Wednesday, May 5

Emerging reports are indicating that the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, is now eyeing President Muhammadu Buhari's seat in 2023 weeks after talks were rife that he had a senatorial ambition.

This came after Oshiomhole's media aide, Victor Oshioke, announced on Tuesday, May 3, that his principal will be declaring his interest to join the presidential race, The Cable reports.

Oshiomhole's declaration will be made on Wednesday, May 5

Source: Facebook

According to Oshioke, the former unionist and ex-governor of Edo state will make an official declaration at the Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture in Abuja on Wednesday, May 4, at 3pm.

After noting that Oshiomhole's latest decision came following extensive consultations, the aide apologised to those invited to the event for the inconvenience the short notice might cause them.

His words:

“The formal declaration of Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole to contest for the office of President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, in the 2023 general election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress which was postponed has now been rescheduled, after extensive consultations.

“We apologise for the short notice and hope that your love for Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole will motivate you to attend, irrespective of any unforeseen constraints.”

