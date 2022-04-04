Nigerian politician, Adams Oshiomhole, recently clocked the milestone age of 70 and a big party was organised for it

The former APC chairman was obviously very excited about his new age but made sure to show fans his youthfulness despite being 70

In a video trending on social media, Oshiomhole was seen dancing energetically beside his oyinbo wife and fans have reacted

Popular Nigerian politician, Adams Oshiomhole, clocked the ripe age of 70 on April 4, 2022, and the occasion was marked in a special way.

A big party was thrown for the former APC chairman and he was surrounded by loved ones as he partied hard.

In videos making the rounds online, the celebrant was seen with his Cape Verdan wife, Lara Fortes, as he enjoyed the party.

Adams Oshiomhole dances like a young man at his 70th birthday party in viral video. Photos: Amanda Chisom

Oshiomhole also wowed many people with his dancing skills including his wife who looked very surprised as the 70-year-old politician moved to KWAM 1’s popular song, Ade Ori Okin.

In the viral clip, the former Edo state governor rocked the dancefloor with several impressive moves for someone his age. He was seen jumping in an agile manner and also bending down low as he rocked to the music.

See the trending video below:

Nigerians react on social media

Adams Oshiomhole’s dance moves at his 70th birthday party soon became a trending topic on social media as many Nigerians shared their thoughts. While many people praised the celebrant, others compared him to presidential aspirant, Tinubu, who also recently clocked 70.

Read some of their comments below:

Ninuoola:

“Please help me call Uncle Tinubu, heard he clocked 70 some days ago.”

Adornareaccessoriesng:

“His wife not knowing what to do to match his energy .”

Geesgotjokes:

“Oshiomole has come a long way from days of His activism.”

Chistar_maris:

“Can your Tinubu dance like this? but wait ohh he suddenly surfaced ki lo happen.”

Chesca_mmh:

“So Tinubu and Osho are age mates. Wonderful .”

Urbanmarketwoman:

“Happy birthday to him,good to see his wife. He looks good for 70 too.”

Ojay_bb:

“In this life try get money oo e get why .”

Thedimmyy:

“Why does Lara look so thin and even a bit darker than her usual self!”

Nice one.

