Sokoto - Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state and a presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged Nigerians to continue to pray for peace in the country.

Tambuwal made the call on Sunday, May 1 in his Eid-el-Fitr Sallah message to the people in Sokoto.

Governor Tambuwal has advocated for peace in the country ahead of the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: Sokoto state government

According to him, the substantial relaxation of COVID-19 containment measures across the globe has restored freedom to Nigerians to pursue their socio-economic activities within and beyond their shores.

He said:

“Also critical is the easing of regulations that now enable Muslim faithful to perform religious obligations outside our country.

“I wish to appeal that we exploit the opportunity to pray for peace in Nigeria and for the peaceful, free, and fair elections that will usher in everlasting unity, stability, and prosperity for our nation.

“We should not lose sight of the fact that we have all sweated and bled to ensure that we put in place an enduring democratic culture. As a result, we must not allow our efforts to go in vain.”

The governor said that as leaders they have not on their part relented in their effort to tackle insecurity through sustained support to security agencies and collaboration with the federal government and authorities in the Niger Republic.

He added:

“Alarming incidents still occur in our communities but our collaboration is yielding positive results that lead to the capture and containing bandits and kidnappers in our state.

“Nigerians must remain level-headed and never politicize the security situation facing us.

“We must, singularly and collectively continue to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies in our quest to bring this obnoxious challenge to a grinding halt.”

Tambuwal further urged the Muslim Ummah to extend the discipline exhibited in the month of Ramadan by making sacrifices and doing many lawful things.

His words:

“This is in furtherance of the great lesson that has been enshrined in fasting which includes self-discipline, selflessness, and sacrifice in the service of Allah and humanity.

“In the light of this, concerted efforts must be made by all to keep the lesson of Ramadan fast alive, use it to make up with our fellow brothers and sisters, and bring about the necessary cohesion in our society.”

2023: Tambuwal is PDP’s best bet for presidency, says GNC

Meanwhile, the Generation Next Collective, a group of youth and women’s organisations, has described Tambuwal as the finest candidate the PDP can field for the 2023 presidential election.

As a result, the groups urged the party’s leadership to act quickly and be more explicit about the path the party plans to take in selecting its presidential candidate for the 2023 race.

GNC’s position was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by its co-conveners, Barrister Ruth Edehemon and Malam Rufai Abdulahi, on Thursday, February 17.

2023: Nigerian Youths Forum endorses Tambuwal as next president

In a related development, a coalition of youth groups under the aegis of the Nigerian Youths Forum, NYF have endorsed Tambuwal as the next Nigerian president.

The NYF made this known while briefing journalists including a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Friday, March 4.

The convener of NYF, Comrade Elochukwu Agwu, stated that Governor Tambuwal is a leader Nigerian youths can easily relate to, hence his endorsement by the coalition.

