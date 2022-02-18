Governor Aminu Tambuwal consultations within the PDP for the 2023 presidential election seems to be paying off

The Sokoto state governor had deliberations withkey PDP chieftains in Kebbi and Zamfara states recently

Already, some influential youth and women organisations in the country have endorsed the presidential aspirant of the Sokoto state governor

FCT, Abuja - The Generation Next Collective, a group of youth and women’s organisations, has described Sokoto state governor, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as the finest candidate the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, can field for the 2023 presidential election.

As a result, the groups urged the party’s leadership to act quickly and be more explicit about the path the party plans to take in selecting its presidential candidate for the 2023 race.

Governor Tambuwal ihas been touted as PDP’s best bet for the 2023 presidential polls. Photo credit: Sokoto state government

GNC’s position was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by its co-conveners, Barrister Ruth Edehemon and Malam Rufai Abdulahi, on Thursday, February 17.

Part of the statement read:

“Across the nation, there is a general consensus, that 2023 election, should as a matter of importance, answer some nagging questions, among which are equity, justice and inclusion, the key tripod that ensure democratic balance.

“And PDP as a democratic party, should not shy away from this conversation that is rooted in fairness and truth.

“Beyond sentiments, the south and north are deserving of fair play and inclusion, a twin democratic feature that have been unwittingly starved by the government in power and would require an urgent restoration for the common good and unity of our dear nation.

“It is expedient that the PDP addresses the lingering ambiguity over which zone the presidential candidate should come from; and follow it up by building an honest purpose-driven, robust consensus, as may be allowed by law, around a suitable aspirant.”

The group stated that such aspirant must possess not only the leadership skill to unite the nation, but also be a veritable linkage between the older and the current generations.

On the aspirant from the north with requisite leadership and managerial experience, personality and public appeal, that could benefit from the consensus approach, the GNC said:

“With no prejudice to other prominent aspirants from the zone in PDP, the party should build consensus around someone with less controversy or negative public sentiments, with an unquestionable vigour for the demanding job of a president.

“One person, in our estimation, that ticks the right boxes, is the governor of Sokoto state, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

“A lawyer, lawmaker, public administrator and chief executive of a state in the past seven years, it is our view and those of many, that the PDP would not be making a mistake with his choice and wealth of experience.

“Tambuwal’s privileged interactions with different interests, sectors and segments in and out of the Nigerian society, would enrich the contest and brighten the chances of the PDP, should it act fast and rally its faithful, contacts and resources around him.”

2023: Kebbi PDP backs Aminu Tambuwal’s presidential ambition

Meanwhile, the Kebbi state chapter of the PDP has endorsed the presidential ambition of Governor Tambuwal.

Tambuwal was in the state on Tuesday, February 8 in continuation of his nationwide 2023 presidential consultation.

In his remarks, the state PDP chairman, Usman Bello Suru, said the Kebbi state PDP is fully in support of Governor Tambuwal's ambition.

2023: Zamfara state PDP endorses Tambuwal’s presidential ambition

Recall that the Zamfara state chapter of PDP endorsed the presidential ambition of Tambuwal on Monday, February 7.

Governor Tambuwal commenced his consultations in the state with leaders of PDP across the 36 states of the federation in a bid to emerge as the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 presidential election.

Governor Tambuwal was received by the PDP state exco in the northwest state led by Col. Bala Mande (rtd.)

