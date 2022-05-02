There have been speculations that Goodluck Jonathan may be joining the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the APC

Reacting to this, Sule Lamido has warned the former president not to abandon the PDP which made him a known figure

The former governor said if Jonathan decides to forget all that the PDP did for him, he will meet the wrath of God

A former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido has cautioned former president Goodluck Jonathan against contesting for the 2023 presidency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

There have been rumours of the former president defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC which beat him in the 2015 elections, following calls from some powerful people to join the presidential race.

Lamido, a PDP chieftain, cautioned Jonathan against defecting to APC because the opposition party invested a lot in him. Photo credit: Sule Lamido

In an interview with some select newsmen, Lamido warned that Jonathan risked God’s wrath if he gave in to the calls that he should dump PDP for APC. According to him, such a move will amount to self-destruction for the former president, Nigerian Tribune reports.

PDP made Jonathan known politically

According to the former governor, everything Jonathan has achieved so far in politics was via the PDP.

Lamido said:

“The issue of Jonathan going to APC to be their standard-bearer, I pray it is not true, because if it is, he is inviting self-destruction."

The former Jigawa leader recalled how Jonathan was demonised during his administration by the APC and people from the north were humiliated and persecuted in 2014 for supporting him.

He urged the former president to reflect on what he went through at the hands of the ruling party and how the current leaders sabotaged his presidency in the past, Vanguard reports.

Lamido claimed that Jonathan would have been an unknown figure if not for the PDP that gave him a platform. He said the ex-president is being called upon all over to perform functions for the world, saying:

"How did he get that kind of status? It is from PDP. Now, he is said to be going to APC because of greed, to destroy all this history of his? God will not allow him. If he goes, God will defend PDP. If he goes, he will meet the wrath of God."

Jonathan should not believe APC lies

The former governor further warned Jonathan against believing in the APC, which he described as "a creation of lies, cultured by lies, maintained with lies."

Jonathan had lost power in 2015 after the APC won the presidential election and Muhammadu Buhari became the president.

Buhari will be completing his second tenure in 2023 and the battle over who replaces him is heating up.

A number of top politicians like Bola Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have already declared their interest in contesting for the presidential seat.

Groups urge Jonathan to join 2023 presidential race

Meanwhile, there have been speculations that Jonathan may be joining the race, but this time, on the platform of the party that ended his rule.

In the past weeks, some groups have asked the former president to declare his presidential ambition, one even gave him a 7-day ultimatum to join the APC with the aim of seeking a return to Aso rock on the platform of the party.

It is not clear at the moment if Jonathan will contest or which political umbrella he will be contesting under if he decides to join the race.

However, while addressing a stream of protesters at his Abuja office, the former president said plans are ongoing to ensure he declares at the right time.

