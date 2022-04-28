Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has been given a one-week ultimatum to join the APC and purchase the expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2023 elections

The ultimatum was given on Wednesday, April 27, by the Youths Network for Nigeria Union (YNNU)

The YNNU's chairman, Ibrahim Saiki, the group has also written a to this effect to the former Nigerian president

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Youths Network for Nigeria Union (YNNU) has written a letter to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The chairman of YNNU, Ibrahim Saiki, on Wednesday, April 27, stated that the group has written a letter to Jonathan asking him to register and obtain the APC membership card at Otuoke Ward in Bayelsa and obtain its presidential expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2023 presidential election, PM News reports.

Added to this, Saiki said the organisation is now giving the former president a seven-day ultimatum which begins after Ramadan to do the needful, Nigerian Tribune added.

He said if Jonathan fails to do this, members of the group will storm and occupy his Abuja office and remain there until he makes a decision.

“We have been mandated to, most respectfully, urge former President Goodluck Jonathan to immediately progress to pick a membership form of the APC from his ward in Otuoke, Bayelsa, within seven days after Ramadan.

“If at the end of seven days after Ramadan, Jonathan remains undecided, we shall most respectfully repeat our visit to his office for a second meeting.

“It should be noted that over 20,000 of our more than 500,000-strong members across the nation have expressed the unreserved desire to participate and encamp at Jonathan’s private office.

“And we shall remain there for as long as it may take him to decide."

Saiki said the YNNU is hoping that Jonathan understands that the future of Nigeria depends on his decision.

