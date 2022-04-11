BREAKING: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Finally Declares for Presidency

Nigeria’s Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday officially declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election

He made the declaration in a short broadcast shared on his Facebook handle after months of intense speculations

Osinbajo is a senior advocate of Nigeria and a former lecturer at the University of Lagos and also a senior pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God

He said in a statement that accompanied his video declaration:

"For the past seven (7) years, I have served as Vice President under a true Nigerian patriot, President Muhammadu Buhari.

"In these 7 years, while on the train of duty and service, I traversed every part of our country, meeting Nigerians of every cadre, class, tribe and walks of life, both young and old; I MET YOU.

"I've stood where you stand and sat where you sit. I know and I understand our hopes, aspirations and fears from a place of relatable proximity; and I believe that in those hopes and aspirations are the seeds for the great Nigeria that we all desire.

"I believe that the very reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights, and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and its great peoples.

"This is why today, with utmost humility, I formally declare my intention to run for the office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.

"I also most solemnly and respectfully seek your support as fellow Nigerians everywhere in this land and the diaspora, as we embark on this great and exciting journey that lies ahead of us."

As Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo finally declared to run for president, Legit.ng in this report presents to you the his full speech and a video of his declaration.

According to him, being Nigeria’s VP since 2015 has afforded him the opportunities to understand the “diverse experiences and yearnings” of Nigerians.

