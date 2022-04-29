Ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has asked Nigerians to vote for the PDP

FCT, Abuja - A presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday, April 27 said the PDP was the only credible political party that would truly rescue Nigeria from the plethora of challenges inhibiting its sustainable development.

Saraki disclosed this in an interview with Government House correspondents shortly after paying a private visit to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Saraki advised Nigerians to give the PDP a chance to return to power at the federal level in 2023. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

According to him, the PDP provides the only credible alternative that would move Nigeria forward, adding that the PDP government would secure the country where meaningful jobs would be created for the youths.

He noted that the country was going in the wrong direction based on the statistics coming out every day, pointing out that the security situation in the country was not getting any better, even as he said that the cost of living was getting worse every day.

His words:

"As you can see, the country is going in the wrong direction based on the statistics coming out every day. Security in the country is not getting any better and the cost of living is getting worse every day.

"PDP provides the only alternative for the country and ours is to ensure that we begin to secure the country such that our youths would begin to get jobs.

"You can see the debt level of loans that is affecting not only the federal government but states as well. We need the government and a party that has capable people who would be able to provide a new direction for this country.

"There is no doubt that what is best for Nigerians now, is to see that PDP forms the next government come 2023 and provide a better future for Nigerians.''

