The opposition Peoples Democratic Party has countered the activities of the ruling APC headed by President Muhamamddu Buhari

According to the chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the ruling party is only interested in dishing out insecurity and staggering economy to Nigerians

Ayu noted further that the PDP is carrying out important projects and completing them from state to state, but the APC has no project to inaugurate

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, on Friday, April 29, taunted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the lack of developmental projects in states controlled by the party.

He said while PDP governors were busy commissioning projects, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had nothing to offer Nigerians other than rising insecurity and a battered economy.

Ayu made this assertion in Asaba, the Delta state capital during the inauguration of Ralph Uwechue Road and Storm Drainage projects executed by the state government, The Nation reports.

PDP chairman Ayu blasts the APC administration headed by Buhari over the current state of the nation. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau, Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

Source: Facebook

His words:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Only in PDP you have the National Chairman going from state to state to inaugurate projects; the other parties have no projects to inaugurate.

“All they do is to give us bandits and terrorists that harass our lives and make life unbearable for our people.All they do is to give us bandits and terrorists.

“It is because of this that the PDP is determined to take control of power at every level in Nigeria in the forthcoming elections.”

Ayu, who was accompanied by members of the National Working Committee and Board of Trustees of the party, said only a committed democrat of the PDP family could be as concerned and dedicated to providing welfare for his people as Governor Okowa.

He lauded Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his commitment to the welfare of his people, describing him as a dedicated democrat.

2023: APC chieftain predicts who will emerge PDP’s presidential candidate, reveals how his party can win

Controversial Nigerian politician and APC chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode has stated his position on how the 2023 presidential primaries of the APC and the PDP will play out.

Fani-Kayode in a tweet via his official Twitter handle on Thursday, April 28 predicted that the opposition party, PDP's presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar will emerge victorious at the party primaries ahead of Governor Nyesom Wike, Senator Bukola Saraki, and Ayodele Fayose.

APC will field a northerner if Atiku wins PDP ticket - FFK

He added that the emergence of Atiku will leave the ruling party APC no choice but to field a northern candidate.

Source: Legit.ng