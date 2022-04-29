A House of Representatives aspirant for the Dekina/Bassa federal constituency district of Kogi state, Austin Okai has decried neglect in Kogi East

Okai said that the constituency has suffered in the recent past despite have representatives at the National Assembly

The activist said it is something of great concern that zone is lagging in the outlined federal government projects

FCT, Abuja - Comrade Austin Okai, a leading aspirant for the Dekina/Bassa federal constituency district of Kogi state in the House of Representatives ahead of 2023, has lamented the lack of representation for Kogi East in national affairs, adding that "this is affecting the zone."

Legit.ng reports that Okai, who is running on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made this known in a statement he issued on Friday, April 29.

Comrade Austin Okai has lamented near neglect of Kogi East by their representatives. Credit: Austin Okai.

Okai, who is a political and social activist, also pointed out that there is no credible representation for the zone at the National Assembly despite having a Senate representation and a series of House of Representatives.

He alleged that the former and current representatives of the zone did not represent the interest of the Igala and Bassa people, adding that they only representing the interest of their principal at the centre.

The House of Representatives hopeful also laments the dilapidated nature of the ancient bridge linking Oguma, the headquarters of the local government area of the state, and Sharia a commercial city which according to him, has become a nightmare and a source of concern as the bridge has been abandoned by all successive governments for decades.

Okai, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, said it is something of great concern that Kogi East is lagging in the outlined federal government projects and nobody seems to speak about it.

He said:

"If we continue to say “it’s not my business“ posterity would speak and it would affect our children and grandchildren tomorrow. We cannot continue to live like this, there is a need to change this direction as it is not good for our people and if you say something, speak up, the same people you are fighting for would give it different interpretations, but we are not afraid of that. We must speak the truth to power.

“Some people might think that it is because I’m vying for the sit of the House of Representatives, but ask yourself this, as an APC and PDP political office holder in Kogi East, how many tangible developmental projects can you take credit for in the area, absolutely nothing. We need those who can represent the interest of the common man in our senatorial zone."

He noted that since former senator Ahmadu Ali brought federal Poly Idah and federal government college, Ugwolawo, "there is nothing more over there again."

Okai also noted:

"Again, recently, the federal government projected 12 federal universities, around the country, but no single one was allocated to the state. And there are supposed representation in the centre. For how long are we as a people going to continue like this."

He, however, called on relevant stakeholders to join heads together for the betterment of their land if not because of them, then for their children and grandchildren.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Okai assured his constituents of effective representation if given the mandate come 2023.

It was reported that he made the pledge on Saturday, April 9, during a meeting with the party's delegates of the Dekina/Bassa federal constituency, held in Ologba, Dekina local government area of the state.

He said he would hold quarterly town hall meetings to ensure popular views and needs of communities are documented and a follow-up to ensure positive action.

