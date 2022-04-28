Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has advised the opposition party to make the right preparations ahead of the 2023 presidential election

Tambuwal said it is important for the party to present a presidential flagbearer who would be saleable to the people

According to the governor who is also an aspirant in the 2023 presidential poll, he is one person who Nigerians would accept wholeheartedly

A Peoples Democratic Party's presidential aspirant, Aminu Tambuwal, has said that it is important for the opposition to field a saleable candidate for the 2023 election.

Tambuwal also urged the PDP to put together its acts and move towards coming up with a presidential candidate that Nigerians will buy into and elect during the 2023 election.

The Sokoto state governor said he takes care of the bill with a modest list of what is required to lead the country.

The Sokoto state governor has said that PDP needs to do what is right to win the 2023 presidential election. Photo: Jerrywright Ukwu

Making the appeal on Wednesday, April 27, during an interactive session with the forum of former ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the PDP in Abuja, Tambuwal said members of the party must work together to win the 2023 presidential seat.

Further reeling out the challenges faced by Nigerians including the deepening poverty across the country, the governor said for PDP to win the 2023 presidency all personal interests must be set aside.

His words:

“I have an understanding of the Nigerian system today and can be the bridge that is all-round,” he reassures, pointing out that Nigerians are now “in a ship without a captain and it is clearly sinking.

"The collective and collectivity of all in the PDP and Nigerians who understand the gravity of what is going on to come together and salvage the country."

Tambuwal said this could be done only through processes and conventions that will throw up a credible candidate.

He added:

“We must not fail our country."

In his remarks, the chairman of the former ministers' forum, Kabiru Turaki said the group agreed to have this sensitive interactive session with him because 2023 is a very serious business.

Turaki, who said the forum had turned down similar requests from other aspirants, said there is a failure of leadership in the country.

The chairman also said that Nigerians have never been as divided as they are at the moment and there is a need to unify the people to make room for growth and development.

2023: Consensus drive failed, we are not part of any agreement, says Tambuwal support group

The Tambuwal Campaign Organisation had said its principal will go ahead and face screening and indeed contest the PDP presidential primaries.

The group stated that the quest for a consensus candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election out of the four PDP aspirants has collapsed.

According to the group, Tambuwal's acclaimed outlook as a pan-Nigerian candidate, former Speaker, of the House of Representatives, makes him an ideal president.

2023: Tambuwal appoints Tunde Ogbeha as the chairman of campaign organisation

Recall that Governor Tambuwal recently appointed Senator Tunde Ogbeha as the chairman of his campaign organisation.

A statement which was seen by Legit.ng says Ogbeha's appointment takes immediate effect.

Senator Ogbeha is expected to deploy his vast experience in administration, public policy, and politics to the campaign.

