A House of Representatives aspirant in Kogi, Comrade Austin Okai, has intensified efforts to meet the PDP stakeholders in the state

Okai wants to represent Dekina/Bassa federal constituency district at the lower chamber of the National Assembly

According to him, he would attract developmental projects and promote youth empowerment in the state if he is elected

Kogi - Comrade Austin Okai, a leading aspirant for the Dekina/Bassa federal constituency district of Kogi state in the House of Representatives ahead of 2023, has assured his constituents of effective representation if given the mandate come 2023.

Legit.ng reports that Okai, who is running on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the pledge on Saturday, April 9, during a meeting with the party's delegates of the Dekina/Bassa federal constituency, held in Ologba, Dekina local government area of the state.

Comrade Austin Okai addressing party's delegates in Ologba, Dekina local government area of the state. Austin Okai.

He said he would hold quarterly town hall meetings to ensure popular views and needs of communities are documented and a follow-up to ensure positive action.

Speaking while addressing journalists after a declaration meeting with delegates, Okai expressed his gratitude to the party stakeholders for their encouragement and support, noting that ‘Putting People First’ will continue to be his slogan.

The House of Representative hopeful who hails from the Emewe Opada in the Emewe ward of the Dekina local government council area stated that if given the opportunity to serve, he will passionately represent the interest of the good people of the Dekina/Bassa local government area, promising that “he would not let them down.”

He said, his mission "is to give a formidable representation for the good people of Dekina/Bassa at the National Assembly with a view to attracting developmental projects and promoting youth empowerment, reducing crime and guaranteeing adequate human and capital development in the constituency."

Okai tasked the delegates to think of the general election and the candidate with credentials of attracting development into the constituency.

The House of Reps aspirant added:

"If I get the seat, we will do great exploits. People will see radical changes in the Dekina/Bassa federal constituency.

“I will be bringing my youthful energy and new ideas to turn things around for the good of everyone. It won’t be business as usual I assure you."

