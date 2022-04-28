The road to the 2023 general election is becoming more and more interesting with aspirants using different tactics to foster their chances of winning

APC presidential hopeful, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently in Mecca, Saudi Arabia seeking spiritual guidance and fortification ahead of the 2023 polls

Tinubu who is an APC stalwart has called on the Muslim faithful to pray for Nigeria's peace and stability

The national leader and presidential aspirant of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on the Muslim faithful in Mecca, Saudi Arabia to spiritually intercede for Nigeria amid growing insecurity and economic crisis, The Cable reports.

Tinubu made this call via a statement issued on Thursday, 28 whilst he is in Mecca for the lesser Hajj.

The Tawaf according to Islam is a ritual that requires taking rounds or encircling the Holy Ka'abah in an anti-clockwise direction seven times. Photo Credit: (@Mr_JAGs)

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the speaker of the Lagos state parliament, Mudashiru Obasa revealed that he will be staging a special Tawaf in honor of the APC national leader.

According to Obasa, the special ritual was to further fortify the presidential aspirants ahead of the forthcoming elections.

It was gathered that the special Tawaf will commence at 12 noon, Saudi Arabian time, and will be staged at the center of the foremost Masjid al-Haram mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Tinubu appreciates special 'Tawaf' prayer

Meanwhile, the Tinubu who was pleased with the move expressed gratitude and thanked the Lagos state lawmakers.

He added that the prayers of those participating at the Tawaf should not be limited to just his presidential ambition but to the whole of Nigeria.

He said:

“As Muslim faithful continue their fasting and supplications to Allah in this Holy month of Ramadan, I express my gratitude to the Lagos State House of Assembly for their decision to organise a special tawaf (circumambulation of Holy Kaabah) and prayer session for me today (Thursday) in Mecca.”

Tinubu will get automatic ticket if he was in PDP - Bala

In another development, the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed in a strong revelation said the PDP would have handed Tinubu the presidential ticket if he was in the party.

Bala statement is most likely an indication that the PDP is well aware of Tinubu's political might and capacity.

According to Bala, the contributions of the APC national leader in the country so far, are evident in the nation's polity.

2023: Shehu predicts outcome of APC, PDP presidential primaries

Meanwhile, Senator Shehu Sani has stated his position on how the presidential primaries of Nigeria's apex political parties APC and the PDP will play out.

According to him he stated that the presidential candidacy of the ruling party APC will be determined based on who President Muhammadu Buhari has anointed.

He further stated that the presidential candidacy of the PDP will be decided based on a late negotiation on the eve of the primaries or on the basis of a bitter primary.

