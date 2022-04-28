In wake of the Ramadan fast, presidential hopeful and national leader of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu performs tawaf in Kabbah

The photos of this development were shared on the verified Twitter page of The Nation on Thursday, April 28

Meanwhile, the presidential aspirant is in Mecca to seek the favour and blessings of Allah regarding his aspiration in the forthcoming polls

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is currently on pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

Tinubu is in Mecca to seek the blessings of God regarding his presidential ambition.

On Thursday, the photos of the presidential hopeful surfaced online as he performs Tawaf in Kabbah alongside other party chieftains, reports.

Tinubu performs Tawaf in Kabbah. Photo credit: The Nation

The APC Presidential aspirant, a top contender for the office of the president has continued to seek blessings from notable players in the nation's political space ahead of the forthcoming polls.

2023 election: Special Tawaf to hold in Mecca for Tinubu

Earlier, a special Tawaf is scheduled to hold on Thursday, April 28 in honor of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in preparation for his presidential bid in the 2023 general elections.

According to a statement issued made available to Legit.ng the special Tawaf is slated to commence 12 noon, Saudi Arabian time and will be staged at the center of the foremost Masjid al-Haram mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The Tawaf according to Islam is a ritual that requires taking rounds or encircling the Holy Ka'abah (center of the Masjid al-Haram mosque) in an anti-clockwise direction seven times.

Source: Legit.ng