The game between the APC and the PDP is getting interesting by the day ahead of the 2023 general elections

Recently, the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed disclosed Bola Tinubu would have been handed the presidential ticket if he was a member of the opposition PDP

According to Mohammed, the contributions of the APC national leader in the country so far, are evident in the nation's polity

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has said that if Bola Tinubu, presidential hopeful of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he would be handed the presidential ticket in 2023.

Mohammed made this assertion on Sunday, April 24, during a live TV programme, The Cable reports.

Mohammed was one of the invitees that attended the iftar hosted by Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, for presidential hopefuls on Saturday, April 23.

Mohammed is one of the presidential aspirants of the PDP for the 2023 election. Photo credit: Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed

Speaking on the programme, Mohammed said he met Tinubu among other eminent Nigerians, adding that the former Lagos governor would be given the presidential ticket because of his contributions if he was in the PDP.

Meanwhile, supporters of Tinubu have been calling on the APC to hand him the presidential ticket because he 'worked hard' in getting Buhari into office.

According to the governor, he attended the iftar to prove that he is a product of consensus.

He said:

“I knew it was an opportunity to meet other eminent Nigerians who are stepping out to present themselves.

“And I was lucky I met Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, we discussed, he was calling me consensus and I told him that: ‘if you were in PDP we would have just given you the ticket because we knew that without you Buhari wouldn’t have been a president’ and so in PDP we recognise contributions."

Last Friday, Saraki and Mohammed were announced as 'northern consensus candidates' of the PDP following a report released by Ango Abdullahi, elder statesman.

But Tambuwal and other stakeholders rejected the report, saying it was not the agreement reached at a previous meeting of PDP presidential hopefuls.

