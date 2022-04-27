The private meeting between Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto and President Muhammadu Buhari has been interpreted to mean the beginning of a twist in the presidential aspirant's ambition.

Leadership has it that some persons believe that Tambuwal's meeting with President Buhari was in reaction to the decision of northern elders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to choose Bukola Saraki and Governor Bala Mohammed as consensus candidates.

Stretching this notion further, another set of political analysts believe that the Sokoto governor may just be weighing his chances OF victory if he joins the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, speaking with State House correspondents after the closed-door meeting with Buhari, Tambuwal mentioned that the talk with the president was private and nothing further.

We need a president that is agile in 2023, Tambuwal tells Nigerians

Meanwhile, Tambuwal had advised Nigerians against voting for any candidate older than 60 years in the 2023 presidential election.

He gave the advice in Jigawa state on Tuesday, March 15, after the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in the 19 northern states ‘endorsed’ his ambition.

The governor was represented at the event by his commissioner for youths and sports, Bashir Usman.

Tambuwal said at the event:

“Young Nigerians are the owner(s) of the country, any person above 60 years is surviving to meet God Almighty – he is not surviving to lead a nation."

2023: I did not leave PDP, I am still a member, Kwankwaso declares

Despite news confirming the defection of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from the PDP, the former Kano state governor had stated that he was still a member of the red and white flag party.

Kwankwaso disclosed that his allegiance still lies with PDP even though he admitted that talks are ongoing with New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

It was gathered that after holding a closed-door meeting in Abuja to foster the move, a scheduled date of Wednesday, March 30 was chosen as the national convention of the party.

However, during the interview with BBC when asked about his current stake with PDP, he said “As we speak, I am still in the PDP.

