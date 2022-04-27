In what looks like a pre-election spiritual fortification for 2023 presidential polls, Muslims are expected to converge in the holy land of Mecca in honor of Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu is not resting on his ores at present as he has continued to take giant steps towards ensuring his position is solidified ahead of the 2023 polls

A special Tawaf organised by the speaker of the Lagos parliament Mudashiru Obasa will be held on Thursday, April 28 in the holy land of Mecca

A special Tawaf is scheduled to hold on Thursday, April 28 in honor of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in preparation for his presidential bid in the 2023 general elections.

According to a statement issued made available to Legit.ng the special Tawaf is slated to commence 12 noon, Saudi Arabian time and will be staged at the center of the foremost Masjid al-Haram mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The Tawaf according to Islam is a ritual that requires taking rounds or encircling the Holy Ka'abah (center of the Masjid al-Haram mosque) in an anti-clockwise direction seven times.

According to the statement, participants have been urged to converge at the King Abdulaziz Gate while they are also expected to don the ihram attire.

Obasa, others to attend Tinubu's special Tawaf

Expected to be in attendance, the speaker of the Lagos state parliament, Mudashiru Obasa stated that the ritual was to give thanks to Allah ahead of the 2023 presidential polls.

Obasa urged those who will be participated to be strong-willed and believe that the 2023 polls will be conducted successfully.

He said:

“We have come to seek the favour of Allah and His blessings for Asiwaju in the coming election. We are not testing Allah's will and power but soliciting for His blessings, support and anointing because Allah is sufficient for us.

“We are doing this in support of Asiwaju’s presidential ambition.

“Having consulted widely and across the country, we strongly believe that every other thing required for the success of the election and victory for Asiwaju are in the hand of Almighty Allah,” the Speaker said while urging other Muslims and well-meaning Nigerians to join the session.

