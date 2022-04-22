The Tambuwal Campaign Organisation has said its principal will go ahead and face screening and indeed contest the PDP presidential primaries

The group stated that the quest for a consensus candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election out of the four PDP aspirants has collapsed

According to the group, Tambuwal's acclaimed outlook as a pan-Nigerian candidate, former Speaker, House of Representatives, makes him an ideal president

FCT, Abuja - The Tambuwal Campaign Organisation (TCO) has dismissed reports that a northern consensus presidential candidate has been picked ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement signed by Nicholas Msheliza, the director organisation and Mobilisation for TCO, it said the report that ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki emerged as the consensus candidate of the north was incorrect and false.

The campaign organisation said Governor Tambuwal will continue with his aspiration. Photo credit: Sokoto state government

Source: Facebook

The statement reads in part:

“Our attention has been drawn to a news item that former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state have emerged as consensus candidates from amongst the four of us announced at a meeting in Minna, Niger state.

“The correct situation is that the team met on Wednesday 20th April, 2022, at Bauchi Governor’s lodge in Abuja and had a review meeting; and, unanimously agreed that the consensus arrangement was not working.

“The team further agreed that Senator Saraki should come up with a draft statement on how to communicate this decision to the Nigerian public. This was the last time that members of the team sat and mutually agreed on anything.

“The proposed meeting to review and vet the statement scheduled for 10 pm on the same day was aborted unilaterally by Senator Saraki via a WhatsApp message.

“However, on Thursday, 21st, 2022, same Senator Saraki circulated yet another WhatsApp message suggesting that members of the team should head to Minna for a meeting on Friday, Gov. Tambuwal reached other members of the team and informed them that he stands by the decision of the team that the initiative is not working.”

Source: Legit.ng