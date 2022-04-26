Former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, has spoken about the high rate of insecurity in the country

Abuja - A presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, has identified the cause of insecurity in the country.

The former Anambra state governor on Monday, April 25, revealed the high population of unemployed youths is the cause of insecurity, The Cable reported.

Peter Obi has blamed the high rate of insecurity in the country on unemployment. Photo credit: Peter Obi

Obi made this known during his presentation at the ‘Greater Nigeria Conference’ organised by the Nzuko Umunna, an Igbo think-tank in Abuja.

According to the presidential hopeful, the solution is to invest in the youths, adding that as a wealth creator this makes him eligible to do the job as president.

Speaking further, Obi explained that with 100 million people living in poverty, there will be a crisis which is what Nigeria is facing today.

He said:

“Development is hinged on human development index (HDI). Let’s invest in education; let’s pull people out of poverty — with 100 million people living in poverty, you’ll have crisis and that’s the crisis we face today.

“I’m a wealth creator and I know what it means to create wealth. I’ve travelled to 31 countries of the world and know that you cannot have 55 percent unemployment, with 70 percent of your youths not knowing where the next meal will come from and you think you’ll have peace. No."

In another report by The Punch, the PDP presidential aspirant asserted that if given the opportunity to lead he would create job opportunities for the teeming population of Nigerian youths.

He explained that one of the top priorities of his administration would be to curtail the incessant killings across the country.

