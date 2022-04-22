The governor of Sokoto state Aminu Tambuwal on Friday, April 22, appointed a former lawmaker Tunde Ogbeha as the chairman of his campaign organisation

A frontline presidential aspirant contesting on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Aminu Tambuwal, has appointed Senator Tunde Ogbeha as the chairman of his campaign organisation.

A statement which was seen by Legit.ng says Ogbeha's appointment takes immediate effect.

Senator Ogbeha is expected to deploy his vast experience in administration, public policy and politics to the campaign.

Aminu Tambuwal has appointed Senator Tunde Ogbeha as his camapign chairman. Photo: Tunde Ogbeha

Source: UGC

The former lawmaker will also chair meetings of the Tambuwal Campaign Council and help set up priorities and give direction to the campaign.

A short bio of Senator Tunde Ogbeha

Senator Tunde Ogbeha is a retired general from Kogi state Nigeria who was administrator of Akwa Ibom state and then of Bendel State during the military rule of General Ibrahim Babangida.

After the return to democracy in 1999, Ogbeha was the elected senator representing the Kogi West constituency between May 1999 to May 2007.

Tunde Ogbeha who had earlier served as an ambassador is an alumnus of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies in Kuru.

After leaving the Senate in 2007, Ogbeha became Chairman of the Confluence Cable Network, Kogi State's first private broadcasting station.

He also became a member of the board of Falcon Securities, a stock brokerage firm and was appointed in 2009 by President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua to the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, representing the non-oil-producing North Central region.

He is married with children.

2023 presidency: I can't pretend, influential PDP aspirant makes true confession

The governor of Sokoto state had on Wednesday, April 6, confessed that he is not an economist.

However, the PDP presidential aspirant promised his supporters that if given the mandate, he will assemble the best set of economists to address Nigeria's predicaments.

Speaking on security, Tambuwal vowed that he will use a community approach where government at state and local levels will be involved.

Forget APC, PDP remains the party to beat in 2023, Tambuwal boasts

Meanwhile, Tambuwal had tasked leaders and stakeholders of the PDP to stay united in a bid to realise its bid to win the 2023 Presidential election.

Tambuwal, a presidential hopeful on the platform of the PDP said consultations are ongoing preparatory to possible declaration for the big contest.

Speaking at a consultative meeting with chairmen of the 36 state chapters of the party at the Sokoto state governor’s lodge, Abuja, Tambuwal said PDP is the party to beat in 2023.

