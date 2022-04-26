Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwal, is in a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at Presidential Villa, Abuja

Nothing about the said closed-door meeting is known to State House correspondents, which came after PDP northern elders made their choice on presidential candidates for 2023

Whatever the case, Governor Tambuwal had said that he is going on with his presidential ambition

Abuja - The governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, is said to be in a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Vanguard has gathered.

Governor Tambuwal is one of the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP)'s presidential aspirants in the 2023 general elections, The Nation reports.

The agenda of the meeting is not known (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

Tambuwal's meeting with Buhari on Tuesday, April 26, is coming days after northern elders in PDP chose Bukola Saraki and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi as consensus candidates for the presidency.

The meeting was also announced on Facebook by Buhari Sallau, a presidential media aide.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

2023: Aminu Tambuwal submits his presidential form to PDP, says he will unite Nigeria

Meanwhile, Tambuwal had submitted his presidential nomination form at the party's national secretariat, with a promise to lift the country if given the ticket and elected as president.

Speaking shortly after submitting his nomination and expression of interest forms, Tambuwal said he decided to submit his form and continue his quest to pick the ticket of the PDP because of the overwhelming support Nigerians have shown for his aspirations.

Represented by Dr. Nicholas Msheliza, the Sokoto governor said:

“Consensus is a good thing. It is healthy for the party. Our prayer and hope is that the consensus will go his way. So far he is the frontline aspirant.

“We are happy to state here that the support, encouragement while he consulted widely has been very overwhelming and for the fact that he is one presidential candidate that has traversed over the 360 federal constituencies of this country gives him an edge.

“He knows the demography and the geography of this country. He knows the problem of this country..."

2023: How Tambuwal's associates bought PDP presidential form for Sokoto governor

Recall that some associates of Governor Tambuwal purchased the presidential nomination form for him at the headquarters of the PDP.

The allies of the governor say they were compelled to carry out the action due to their interest in seeing Tambuwal emerge as Nigeria's next president.

Source: Legit.ng