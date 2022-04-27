President Muhammadu Buhari has commended his government over its performance on the ease of doing Business

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has boasted that no administration has done better than his in terms of Ease of Doing business in Nigeria under a democratic dispensation.

Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina said this after the Iftar dinner with the business community political leaders in Abuja on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Nairametrics report says.

The private sector is key to economic growth

Buhari stressed that his government is counting on the private sector to stabilise the economy.

The President narrated that last week, the National Executive Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had a fruitful meeting with a clear message that the party will continue to push for the enthronement of democratic values in the country

The President said that his government has been applauded in the area of ease of doing with remarkable improvements, saying it has never been better than it is today.

Unemployment high but GDP outlook better

He acknowledged the importance of employment and job creation in the country and said his government is working assiduously to create more jobs and transform the lives of the people.

The Punch says that the country’s unemployment rate as of the end of 2020 jumped to 33.3 per cent from 27.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, showing that about 23.2 million Nigerians are unemployed.

Notwithstanding, Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) surged by 3.98 per cent YoY in real terms at the end of 2021, showing positive growth for five quarters in a row.

