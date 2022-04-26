Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is still in the business of presenting himself as the best man to lead Nigeria in 2023

Osinbajo on Monday, April 25, noted that having gathered a lot of experience in leadership by virtue of working with President Muhammadu Buhari, he is fit for the job

The presidential hopeful added that if he does not run for the presidency in the 2023 presidential election, injustice would have been committed against Nigerians

Akure, Ondo - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that he has stayed long enough in the presidency to know what it takes to lead Nigeria in 2023.

The presidential hopeful on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during his visit to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in Ondo on Monday, April 25, claimed that it is now time for him to put to use all he has learned by practical experience in national leadership, The Cable reports.

I know secrets in the presidency

Osinbajo noted that there are certain secrets he has come across in government that a lot of Nigerians and even some public officials are not aware of.

The vice president explained that he got to know most of the things due to President Muhammadu Buhari's open-mindedness and generosity.

His words:

“President Muhammadu Buhari, just out of his open-mindedness and his own generosity, ensured that I was given very serious responsibilities as vice-president and I also acted as president.

“In those capacities, I got to know so many things that most people will never come across — even people in government will never come across — and I gained a lot of experience on that account."

What Buhari told me

Osinbajo added that whenever Buhari handed power to him before leaving Nigeria on medical vacation, the president often gave him a free hand to make decisions without his interference.

According to him, the president's concern at such times is that he upholds fairness and justice in his positions.

He said:

“Many times, the president, when he was away, said pointedly to me that ‘look, I don’t want to feter your discretion in any way; as acting president, you are president; just make sure you are fair and just; don’t refer anything to me; don’t ask me any questions; just do whatever you."

In a Daily Trust publication, Osinbajo was quoted to have added that it will be an injustice to Nigerians if he does not run for presidency come 2023.

